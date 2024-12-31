Menu Explore
DIAT Pune students win Smart India hackathon 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 31, 2024 06:36 AM IST

The winning team, hailing from DIAT’s School of Energy and Environmental Systems, presented a grey water remediation project that combines soya biochar and solar-powered UV treatment

Pune: A team of students from the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune, has emerged victorious in the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 hardware edition. The competition, held at PIET, Panipat, between December 11 to 15, saw participation from thousands of teams across the country, aiming to tackle real-world challenges with innovative solutions.

The team comprised Col Rushikesh Dhotre, Manvendra Kumar, Shaista Shabbi, Anuj Sahu, Saswata Dhar, and Saptrishi Sarkar. (HT PHOTO)
The team comprised Col Rushikesh Dhotre, Manvendra Kumar, Shaista Shabbi, Anuj Sahu, Saswata Dhar, and Saptrishi Sarkar.

The winning team, hailing from DIAT’s School of Energy and Environmental Systems, presented a grey water remediation project that combines soya biochar and solar-powered UV treatment. This eco-friendly method enhances water quality while minimising reliance on conventional energy sources, making it a sustainable solution for community wastewater treatment.

The team comprised Col Rushikesh Dhotre, Manvendra Kumar, Shaista Shabbi, Anuj Sahu, Saswata Dhar, and Saptrishi Sarkar. Their efforts were guided by faculty mentors Dr Nikhil Bhave and Dr Rahul Yadav, with technical support from Dr. Sandesh Raut. For their achievement, the team received a cash prize of 1 lakh, along with trophies and certificates.

The Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative designed to promote innovation and problem-solving among students. The DIAT team’s success underscores their ability to develop practical, sustainable solutions to pressing environmental issues.

