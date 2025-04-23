DIAT student dies by suicide in hostel room; suicide note recovered

A second-year MSc student of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at the institute’s hostel, a release said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on April 17. The institute said the police found a suicide note. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Prima facie, the student, identified as Aneet Abhishek, 24, was depressed, according to police.

The incident occurred on April 17. The institute said the police found a suicide note.

The DIAT said friends of Aneet noticed his absence in the morning and repeatedly tried to contact him.

“Around 8.30pm when he didn’t respond, they reached his room and found the door locked from inside. On breaking the door, Abhishek was found hanging from the ceiling fan,” the release stated.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in the institute’s ambulance where he was declared dead.

“The body was transferred to Sassoon General Hospital for postmortem as per the protocol. His family and police were informed. A Nanded City Police Station team visited the place of the incident. They seized his belongings and a laptop, mobile phone, and a computer tablet for further investigation,” the DIAT added.

Senior inspector Atul Bhos said the preliminary findings suggested that Abhishek was depressed.

“An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is on,” he said.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com