DigiYatra to start ops at Pune Airport’s new terminal from February 8

The DigiYatra service will be operational at the new terminal building of Pune Airport from February 8. The service will be inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol. All necessary permits and technical processes have now been completed, and the system is ready for service, said officials. (HT )

The DigiYatra service was previously operational at the old terminal of the airport. However, the service at the new terminal had been pending. All necessary permits and technical processes have now been completed, and the system is ready for service, said officials.

Mohol said, “DigiYatra provides a biometric self-boarding system, allowing passengers to complete all processes from the entry gate to boarding the aircraft.”

“Every time we travel from the Pune airport we have to wait for long queues during peak hours for the check-in process. Now the DigiYatra service will give relief to passengers,” said Parag Joshi, IT professional and a frequent flyer.