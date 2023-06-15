Edu dept releases provisional merit list, extends deadline to fill FYJC part 2 form

The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, declared the provisional merit list of Class 11 admission for the region on Thursday. As per the information given by the education department, 87,238 students have filled the centralised admission process (CAP) online forms in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad division with 74,017 having submitted the part 2 form online till Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The first merit list of round 1 will be announced on June 21 after the scrutiny of student registrations of both part 1 and 2 forms. The education department has extended the date to fill part 2 form till June 17.

“We released the provisional merit list today and postponed the late date to submit part 2 form till June 17 to allow students to take part in round 1 of the first merit list. Students can take objection or correction requests from colleges allotted to them till 6 pm on June 17,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.

“Junior college allocation list for round 1 admission will be displayed on June 21. Students can begin admission process to respective colleges from June 21 to June 24. On June 24, the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website and further admission rounds will be continued,” she said.