Disabled climbs onto rooftop of Pune railway station, brought down safely

PUNE: In a shocking incident that took place at the Pune Railway Station on Thursday, a person climbed onto the rooftop of the station premises causing the administration to panic. After several attempts to rescue him, the railway police brought him down safely but the incident has raised concerns over safety among passengers at Pune Railway Station. After several attempts, railway police safely brought down the disabled who climbed onto the rooftop of the Pune station premises on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the information shared by the railway, a disabled climbed onto the roof of the pedestrian bridge of Pune Railway Station at around 11 am on Thursday. After several attempts and continuous efforts by the railway police, he was brought down safely.

The person was identified as Sanjay Kumar Darogi, 28, who hails from Bihar. “When asked about the incident and why he climbed onto the roof, he did not respond to the police questions properly,” said GRP police inspector Rajendra Gaikwad.

A few months ago, another disabled had climbed atop the roof of a train in Bhopal. Unfortunately, he died after coming into contact with the electric wires. Railway passengers are now demanding to know what measures are being taken by the railway to prevent similar such situations. “It is very risky to climb onto the rooftop as there are high tension wires going all over the station. The railway police should be alert and not allow such things to happen,” said Mangesh Kalantri, a passenger.