Disabled students from Deepstambh felicitated for success in competitive exams

Minister of higher and technical education, Chandrakant Patil, on Sunday announced plans to set up a dedicated university for persons with disabilities. He appealed to citizens to come forward to help such people and called for increased sensitivity towards them.

Patil was speaking at a programme held by the Deepstambh Foundation’s Manobal Institute to felicitate its many students with disabilities for their outstanding performance in various competitive exams. The ceremony was held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Kothrud. The foundation is imparting training to more than 400 persons with disabilities across the country to appear for various competitive exams. “This programme is very inspiring for me. The achievers have made a mark in their career despite their disabilities. They have achieved success by defeating their disabilities. In doing this noble work, Deepstambh is making the society proud. The government is also implementing various schemes for disabled persons but there is a need to increase sensitivity towards them.”

Deepstambh founder, Yajurved Mahajan, said, “Deepstambh is doing dedicated work for disabled and orphaned persons. It is running residential training centres in Pune and Jalgaon with help from the society. We are imparting training to more than 400 students with disabilities across the country.”

Farhan Jamadar, one of Deepstambh’s students who was honoured for securing 191st rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, said, “Deepstambh has played an important role in my career. It has boosted my confidence, and I have been able to achieve success in the UPSC examination.”

Another student of Deepstambh, Pritesh Bawiskar, who was also felicitated, said, “Deepstambh has helped us enter the mainstream society. I am from a rural background but the institute has given me confidence to achieve my dreams.”

Like Jamadar and Bawiskar, many other students of Deepstambh were honoured for achieving success in various competitive exams such as UPSC, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and banking among others.

Also present at the felicitation ceremony were central government officer, Rajesh Agrawal; Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Punjab who has a visual disability, Ajay Arora; district judge, Mahendra Mahajan; and Bajaj FinServ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) head, Shefali Bajaj.

Blind Deepstambh student, Ayush Agrawal, was selected in the UPSC examination. Chandrakant Patil felicitated him on Sunday.