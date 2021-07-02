Display of high intensity beam lights banned within 15 kms of Lohegaon Airport

The joint commissioner of Pune police has banned the display of high intensity beam lights within 15-kilometre radius of Pune airport for two months from 6pm to 6am starting Friday.

The order comes in the wake of air force authorities informing the police about sharp beam and laser light display in the peripheral public areas around the airport which witnesses air force sorties and domestic flight operations on a very large scale.

Joint commissioner of police Dr Ravindra Shisve in an official order stated, “I am convinced that due to the display of beam lights, the pilot’s eyes might get distracted with the possibility of an accident.”

The order states that no person must display beam light during the said period failing which action will be initiated under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The order further stated, “Citizens living around the Lohegaon Air Force base and civil airport in its jurisdiction surrounding 15 km (air field radius) under Pune police commissionerate shall be prohibited to use beam lights from 6 pm to 6 am. The prohibitory orders shall be in force from October 5, 2020 for the next two months. Failing to follow the orders, a person shall be liable for action under section 188 from IPC.”

There are a number of residential colonies and marriage halls located around the airport. Use of such lights is common during marriages and other public programmes.

Management companies, wedding halls, often use such high beam lights which often cause distraction to the pilots. Earlier, the Indian Air Force had said the use of such lights could lead to accidents, thus, endangering many innocent lives.

The Lohegaon airport is busy during the day and night as the runway is used by fight jets and along with domestic and international flights. The lights may distract pilots leading to aviation disaster, the order explained.