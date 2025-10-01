Edit Profile
    Divisional commissioner appeals for registration for graduate constituency

    Administration has begun the process of updating voters’ list for graduate and teachers’ constituencies and appealed to eligible citizens to register

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:46 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    PUNE: The administration has begun the process of updating the voters’ list for the graduate and teachers’ constituencies and appealed to eligible citizens to register.

    Administration has begun the process of updating voters’ list for graduate and teachers’ constituencies and appealed to eligible citizens to register. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
    Divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkunwar said, “The programme for voter registration in the graduate and teachers’ constituencies has started and November 1 is the qualifying date. Those registered in 2020 need to apply afresh.”

    For the graduate constituency, applicants must hold a degree completed at least three years before November 1, 2025. All government offices have been instructed to facilitate the registration of government and semi-government employees.

    The administration has announced that bulk applications from political parties or organisations will not be accepted. However, forms submitted by members of the same family will be considered.

    Efforts are on to launch an online registration system, which will be announced once operational. In the Pune graduate constituency, voters from Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts are eligible to enroll.

