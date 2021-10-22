Diwali pahat ok; theatres at full capacity? Maybe after Diwali: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Friday, opened the door for allowing theatres and auditoriums to function with 100% capacity post Diwali.

Pawar said that if Covid cases remain low after Diwali, then a decision to increase the operational capacity of these establishments could be taken.

On Friday, theatres and auditoriums reopened in the city currently with 50 per cent of capacity allowed. There is a strong demand from the theatre and film industry to allow 100% occupancy. Ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival Pawar also announced that “Diwali Pahat” programmes - musical shows held at dawn - would be allowed this year in the city.

“Covid positivity rate and death rate have gone down. The percentage of vaccinations has also increased. In Pune, over 11 million doses have been administered. Diwali is just a few days away. “On the demand by some people’s representatives we have decided to give permission to the Diwali Pahat programmes this year,” said Ajit Pawar.

“Almost everything has reopened now. We will monitor this situation and study its impact on the Covid factors. There is a demand to allow theatres and auditoriums to function at 100% capacity. The chiefminister has also assured us that if Covid cases do not increases post Diwali, then this demand would be considered,” said Pawar

‘Decision on COEP jumbo facility after Diwali’

The Jumbo Covid facility on the grounds of the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) will not be dismantled as of now. Ajit Pawar said that after taking a review of the Covid situation post Diwali a final decision would be taken in this regard.

“After Diwali we will take a review of the situation and make a decision in the interest of the people. At that time if we feel that the Covid situation is under control and the structure can be dismantled then we will take that call. This decision cannot be taken in a hurry. We remember how much effort had to be taken while establishing the jumbo units in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad,” said Pawar.

He added that the state government hasn’t yet decided when the payment of an ex-gratia of Rs50,000 to families of Covid victims could be given.