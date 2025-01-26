Doc held for abetting suicide of woman med practitioner

Pune: The Loni Kalbhor police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old doctor for his alleged role in abetting suicide of a woman doctor, said officials. The Loni Kalbhor police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old doctor for his alleged role in abetting suicide of a woman doctor, said officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused identified as Kuldeep Adinath Sawant from Jat in Sangli district was arrested from Navi Mumbai.

According to the police, the deceased and the accused came in contact through a matrimonial website and decided to marry. However, her parents objected to the couple’s plan. Later, the accused did not return the ₹10 lakh that he took from her before ending the relationship.

According to the complaint filed by the woman doctor’s father, she allegedly died by suicide on January 7 due to mental stress.

Based on tip-off received by sub-inspector Shashank Jadhav, the accused was held from Navi Mumbai.

Bibwewadi Police Station has filed a case against the accused under Sections 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.