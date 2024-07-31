Docs under scanner: FDA to inspect med stocks at private clinics in Maha

Following a complaint from the Chemists Association, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will start a state-wide drive to inspect private doctors in Maharashtra stocking drugs in large quantities and selling them to patients. The inspection drive will be held between August 1 and August 14 to scrutinise if doctors are stocking and selling drugs, which is a gross violation of Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. According to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, registered medical practitioners (RMPs) can dispense medicines to their patients under certain conditions and exemptions. These conditions include the state government granting general or special sanctions to allow an RMP to dispense medicines to patients of another medical practitioner. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The FDA headquarters issued an order on July 16 to all divisional joint commissioners, assistant commissioners, and drug inspectors, directing them to conduct inspection drives at private doctor’s facilities where there is a possibility of violation of the schedule. The order stated that “at least 10 doctors should be examined by each drug inspector during this period.”

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA (drug), Pune region, said, the staff will start the drive from Thursday.

“We have given more priority to gathering information about such doctors who are violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. The FDA officers have to identify such doctors and take the required action. Considering the large number of private doctors we have decided to have a targeted action,” said Hukare.

According to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, registered medical practitioners (RMPs) can dispense medicines to their patients under certain conditions and exemptions. These conditions include the state government granting general or special sanctions to allow an RMP to dispense medicines to patients of another medical practitioner. A small amount of medicine found in an RMP’s premises is not considered selling medicines across the counter in an open shop. In 2023, the Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against a doctor for stocking small quantities of medicine.

According to Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, the law has given the privilege to registered medical practitioners to dispense the medicine to their patients.

“The charges for these medicines are included by the doctors in the consultation fees. However, private practitioners cannot sell the medicines to patients of other doctors. Doctors don’t keep a huge stock of medicines, but few medicines are always stocked by doctors and their records have to be maintained,” Patil said.

Vivek Tapkir, Vice President of the Chemist Association Pune District (CAPD) alleged that there are doctors from Pune and Maharashtra keeping medicines of lakhs of rupees in their clinics, violating the norms and the FDA should take action against them.

“These medicines are given free of cost, but the cost of medicines is recovered under the exorbitant consulting fees charges. The practitioners don’t keep records, evade paying the GST and cheat the government. This should be controlled by the government,” claimed Tapkir.