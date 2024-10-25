Doctors in state to get QR codes from next month

To keep a check and prevent the practice of bogus doctors, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) from next month will provide a QR code to all Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP). The initiative has been taken considering the concern over unqualified practitioners as a measure to verify the doctor’s credentials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

MMC has 1.94 lakh RMP registered with the council. This QR code will be implemented before December in the state, officials said.

The individual QR codes will be given to all RMPs who will have to display it at their clinics and hospitals which will help patients to verify their authenticity. The initiative has been taken considering the concern over unqualified practitioners as a measure to verify the doctor’s credentials.

Dr Vinky Rughwani, administrator, MMC, said, patients visiting doctors for consultation and treatment can scan the QR code to verify the doctor’s qualification and valid registration.

“This will help prevent and curtail the practice of bogus doctors in the state. Also, through a mobile-based app the citizens can remotely check the qualification of the doctors they want to consult, just by entering the names,” he said.

Dr Shivkumar Utture, vice-president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and former president of MMC, informed that in the past the MMC had issued over 40K registration certificates having individual QR codes to curb forgery or tampering in certificates.

“For the new QR code initiative, it is suggested that it should be made compulsory for all RMPs to put up the QR codes. However, MMC taking is several steps to curb the bogus doctors’ practice in the state. There is a need for the other council of alternative medicines to take proactive steps,” he said.

Dr Rughwani, further informed that every district has an anti-quackery committee for several years but there is a need for effective implementation of the rules.

“Many times, the complaints regarding quacks don’t reach the committee. It would be suggestive that the committee should take help of members of a credible association like IMA for taking action against quacks,” he said.