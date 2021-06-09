Doctors’ networking company alleges data theft by six employees

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked six people for duping a doctors’ networking company by using the company’s resources to establish a new company.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Kushlesh Abhimanyu Singh (32) an HR associate manager in the company and a resident of Bavdhan.

The complainant company networks between peers from medical practitioners’ and consults each other for multiple issues.

The accused, most of whom are former members or employees of the company, used the corporate credit card of the company to register an online domain for the new company, used the company computers to steal information, and damaged hardware in order to evade technical investigation of the case, according to the complaint in the case.

“None of these are medical practitioners but company workers. It is a case of data theft. So, the cheating cannot be quantified just yet. However, investigation in all angles in on,” said police inspector (crime) Ajay Jogdanda of Hinjewadi police station.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 43, 65, 66(b), and 72(a) of Information Technology Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station.