Doctors remove uterus without consent; 5 booked

The Pune police have booked five persons, including four doctors from a private hospital, for medical negligence after they allegedly removed the uterus of a 35-year-old woman without her consent while performing a procedure to remove a uterine fibroid last year, said the police. The incident took place on September 15, 2025, and a complaint was filed by the woman at Manjri police station on February 27, 2026. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Based on the complaint a case has been registered against Dr Sandeep Karad, Dr Mandar Sahuji, Dr Nihal Sheikh, Dr Shehzad Sheikh, and Suraj Kamble staff of Sai Care Multi-Speciality Hospital, Manjri under sections 125(B) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said senior police inspector Babasaheb Nikam, attached to Manjri police station.

According to police, the woman had undergone a sonography test in 2023 at the hospital during which a small fibroid in her uterus was detected. She later visited the hospital on September 13, 2025, for treatment. Doctors reportedly informed her that the fibroid would be removed through laser surgery. She got admitted on September 14 and underwent surgery the next day, said the police.

The woman was discharged from the hospital on September 17. However, post-discharge, she continued to experience discomfort and pain and visited the hospital again for further evaluation. During subsequent medical examination and review of documents, she discovered that her uterus had been removed during the procedure, said the police.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she had given consent only for removal of the fibroid and had not agreed to a hysterectomy. She alleged that when she questioned the doctors, she did not receive a satisfactory explanation.

Mahesh Kawale, police sub-inspector at Manjri police station, said that during the investigation and examination of the hospital’s medical records, consent forms and surgical reports, it was found that the woman’s uterus had been removed.

“We sought an opinion from the district expert medical panel before registering the case. The panel has given a clear opinion indicating medical negligence. Based on the complaint, expert opinion and investigation findings, an offence has been registered against the doctors and further probe is underway. However, no arrests have been made so far,” he said.