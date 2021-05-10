Don’t hand out Remdesivir prescriptions to patients or relatives: Dist admin to hospitals

The district administration has warned Covid hospitals regarding handing out Remdesivir prescriptions to the Covid patients or relatives.

In the Remdesivir distribution order issued on Monday from the collector’s office, hospitals are specifically asked not to handover Remdesivir prescription to relatives.

The order states that because of these prescriptions, black marketing of Remdesivir has been taking place. From April 11, the retail sale of Remdesivir was banned in Pune district and the Remdesivir injections have been distributed in a centralised control room established in the Pune collector’s office. The district administration warned Covid hospitals that if they continue to handout Remdesivir prescriptions to relatives, the supply of Remdesivir from the collector’s office will be stopped the concerned hospital. The same warning had been tendered in the order issued on Saturday.

On Monday, 7,740 Remdisevir injections were distributed among 624 hospitals in Pune district.

Currently, in order to procure Remdesivir, hospitals need to place an order with the control room in the collector’s office. Then as per availability and the proportion of oxygen beds, the vials of this anti-viral drug are allotted to the hospital. But there have been instances where hospitals are still handing out prescriptions to the relatives and they had to go in search of the injections.

Hospitals are also asked to use this drug judiciously and keeping the guidelines issued by the task force in mind.

“From April 11, Remdesivir has been made available directly to the hospitals by the collector’s office. Remdesivir is not available at chemist shops as hospitals are still handing out Remdesivir prescription to relatives, the black marketing of this drug is encouraged. Hospitals should not give Remdesivir prescriptions to relatives to get the drug otherwise the supply to such hospitals will be stopped,” the order stated.