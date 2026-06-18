Door-to-door verification of 91 lakh voters in Pune to begin from June 30

The Pune district administration will launch a door-to-door verification of more than 91 lakh voters from June 30 as part of the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the first exercise of its scale in over two decades. The drive will focus on identifying and removing duplicate, shifted, deceased and other ineligible voters, including foreign nationals, while ensuring that all eligible citizens are included in the electoral rolls. Dudi said the process will begin with submission of enumeration forms, followed by scrutiny and hearings wherever required. (HT)

Announcing the programme on Tuesday, Pune District Collector and District Election Officer Jitendra Dudi said Pune, which has the highest number of voters among districts in Maharashtra, requires periodic scrutiny of electoral records due to its large migrant population.

“Pune has the highest number of voters among districts in Maharashtra, with over 91 lakh electors. The district also witnesses significant migration, making periodic verification of voter records essential,” Dudi said.

The revision programme will begin with printing of forms and training of election personnel between June 20 and June 29. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will then undertake a month-long door-to-door enumeration drive from June 30 to July 29 to verify voter details and collect the required information.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 5. Citizens will be able to file claims and objections between August 5 and September 4. Hearings and verification of claims and objections will continue till October 3, with the final electoral rolls scheduled to be published on October 7.

Dudi said the process will begin with submission of enumeration forms, followed by scrutiny and hearings wherever required. Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have been appointed to conduct hearings, and notices will be issued at least 10 days in advance.

Applicants will be required to submit at least one document from a list of 13 documents prescribed by the Election Commission. Aadhaar and an additional document supporting residential address will also be sought during verification.

“If there is any suspicion regarding the authenticity of documents submitted, further investigation will be carried out before a final decision is taken,” Dudi said.

The collector said recognised political parties are being consulted throughout the exercise. “The process is being conducted with complete transparency and accountability. We are following the Election Commission’s guidelines and best practices to ensure accuracy of the voter list,” he added.

According to officials, the special revision aims to identify eligible voters for inclusion and remove names of deceased persons, shifted voters, duplicate entries and other ineligible electors. Particular attention will be paid to cases involving foreign nationals and migrant voters.

Dudi noted that the last intensive revision of a similar nature was carried out in 2002 and many election officials currently involved in the exercise do not have first-hand experience of such a process.

The district administration has also planned special outreach initiatives for vulnerable and underrepresented groups. A dedicated nodal officer will be appointed for transgender voters, while teams will conduct door-to-door visits to ensure coverage of persons with disabilities, senior citizens and other vulnerable sections.

Officials said the objective is to prepare an accurate and error-free electoral roll while ensuring that every eligible citizen is included and all ineligible entries are removed after due verification.