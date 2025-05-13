Menu Explore
Double-decker flyover at Pune University Chowk likely to open by June-end

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 13, 2025 05:38 AM IST

PMRDA officials said that all 32 supporting pillars have been erected, and installation of steel girders, each 55 metres long and 18-20 metres wide, is advancing rapidly

The two-tier flyover under construction at University Chowk by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has entered its final phase, with most work expected to be completed by the end of June, said officials.

The ramps connecting to Aundh and Shivajinagar are nearly finished and may be opened to traffic by May 20. Utility shifting work near the Baner-side ramp is also in its final stages. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)
The project, aimed at easing persistent traffic congestion along Ganeshkhind Road—one of the city’s busiest arterial routes—is progressing steadily. PMRDA officials said that all 32 supporting pillars have been erected, and installation of steel girders, each 55 metres long and 18-20 metres wide, is advancing rapidly. Barring the Pashan-side ramp, the flyover is expected to be open to the public by June 30.

Part of a larger infrastructure push to improve connectivity between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, the flyover will also streamline traffic along Ganeshkhind Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Baner, Aundh, and Pashan. Pillar construction at major junctions like E-Square and Baner is already complete.

While the original target for completion was May, delays due to land acquisition and road widening pushed the timeline to late June.

“The Aundh-side ramp will be completed in June and opened shortly thereafter, which will significantly ease traffic in the area,” a senior PMRDA official said. “However, work on both ramps at the Pashan end is ongoing and will take a couple of additional months.”

Despite these delays, PMRDA officials stated that the main structure—excluding the Pashan ramp—will be fully operational by the end of June.

