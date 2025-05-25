Dowry death case: Police seize car, two pistols belonging to Hagavane family

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday visited the Hagavane properties and seized a car, two pistols, and silver utensils which were given by the Kaspate family at the time of the latter’s daughter Vaishnavi’s marriage to Shashank Hagavane. Police on Saturday visited Hagavane properties and seized a car, two pistols, and silver utensils given by Kaspate family at the time of the latter’s daughter Vaishnavi’s marriage to Shashank Hagavane. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Vaishnavi, 26, allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ Bavdhan home in Pune on May 16, after repeated physical and mental harassment over dowry demands, according to the police. Police have so far arrested five persons — Shashank, husband of deceased; father-in-law Rajendra Hagavane; mother-in-law Lata; sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil.

Pune police on Friday seized a laptop and other belongings from the Karvenagar residence of Nilesh Chavan, a close aide of the Hagawanes, as part of their ongoing investigation into the dowry death case related to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra and family.

Chavan, on the run, is accused of allegedly threatening the parents of Vaishnavi with a firearm, when they were seeking custody of her child. Chavan has been previously booked by the police for rape, domestic violence and drink-drive cases.

A Bavdhan police team on Saturday visited the Hagavane and Kaspate families to record statements related to the death of Vaishnavi. Pimpri-Chinchwad police have seized a bank locker of the Hagavane family to investigate alleged dowry related items.

Meanwhile, firearm licences of the Hagavane brothers — Sushil and Shashank — are under review for cancellation.

Firearm licence to the Hagavane brothers were issued in 2023 under Kothrud police jurisdiction while licence of Chavan was issued in 2024 under Warje-Malwadi police jurisdiction.

“The process is underway. A proposal is drafted to recommend cancellation of firearm licences held by the Hagavane brothers and Chavan,” a police official said.