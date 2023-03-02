Dr Bharati’s tenure as PMC health chief ends

Following the official end of his tenure as a health officer with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on March 1, the State Public Health Department has directed Dr Ashish Bharati to remain present before the deputy director, Health Service, Pune Region. In October 2020, Dr Ashish Bharati was appointed as the health chief of the PMC replacing Dr Ramchandra Hankare. (HT FILE PHOTO)

It is unclear who will succeed Dr Bharati as PMC health chief.

In October 2020, he was appointed as the health chief of the PMC replacing Dr Ramchandra Hankare.

Before heading the PMC health department, Dr Bharati was serving as the assistant director of the state health department.

He was later granted another year’s extension from October 5, 2021, to October 4, 2022, in a new order dated February 8, 2022.

Dr Bharti led the PMC health department during the Covid-19 pandemic and was at the forefront of handling the tricky situation in the district.