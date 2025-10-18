Draft development plan for nine villages published

PUNE : The additional town planning officer on Friday published the draft development plan for merging nine villages and has called for suggestions and objections on it within the next 60 days.

Prashant Waghmare, engineer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “Earlier, the state government had merged 11 villages in the PMC limits, and later, two villages, Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, were excluded.These villages were merged on October 4, 2017. The intention to prepare the development plan was published in June 2018, but as it did not get published within the due time, the state government appointed the town planning officer Abhijit Ketkar to prepare it.”

Now the draft development plan is for Lohegaon, Mundhwa, Hadapsar, Sade Satra Nali, Shivane, Ambegaon Kurd, Undri, Dhyari, Ambegaon Budruk, Undri other parts and Ambegaon Budruk.

The population of these nine villages is six lakh and likely to increase up to 8.1 lakh in next ten years. The total planning area is 5,500 hectares, and reservations were proposed on 8 per cent land, which is 374 hectares. The reservation for roads is 15 per cent area. The land reserved for schools and colleges is 41 hectares.

Gardens, sports centers, and many facilities are proposed. The new concept of the sponge garden was proposed in these areas, which will be on the lakes.