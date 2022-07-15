Drop in fuel prices brings relief to Punekars
The reduction in fuel prices by the state government has brought relief to residents. According to the new rates, petrol will cost ₹105.83 per litre and diesel ₹92.36 per litre in Pune.
Last week, LPG rates were increased by ₹50 and the price of domestic cylinder touched ₹1,055.50 and CNG hiked by ₹3 making it ₹85 per kg.
“Though it is a good decision to reduce petrol price by ₹5, but the state government should find a way to reduce LPG rates as it costs above ₹1,000 which is hurting middle-class people,” said Meena Patil, a resident of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj.
Sunil Kedari, who runs a petrol pump at Wanowrie, said, “People are asking whether the fuel rates will drop further. The state government has taken the right move by reducing cess on petrol and diesel.”
“With rates of other things increasing, reduction in fuel price is a good move. I hope the state government will try to bring petrol rate at ₹100 as common people are suffering due to high inflation,” said Vishal Kapse, a resident of Sadashiv peth.
-
Boil water before drinking: PMC to Punekars
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday appealed to Punekars to filter or boil water before drinking. By considering this the civic body has advised residents to take precautions. Pune city is getting water mainly from Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar dams. According to India Meteorological Department, Pune district has reported 43 per cent excess rainfall from June 1 till July 14.
-
Karnataka's IISc best in India; Mysore University, Manipal Academy also ranked
The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru is the best university and research institution in India, according to the 2022 rankings of the National Institutional Ranking Framework that were released by the education ministry Friday. Seven other universities or research institutions from Karnataka made the overall top 100, including the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Mysore University. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education was ranked seventh in the list of best universities, with Mysore University and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in the top 40. The National Law School of India University topped the list of law schools, with Christ University coming in at 16th.
-
Morphine worth ₹365 crore seized near Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai police have seized 73.06 kg of morphine estimated to be valued at Rs 365 crore in international market from a shipping container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Friday. The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.
-
Bengaluru news: Infosys Science Foundation opens first office. It's in Jayanagar
The Infosys Science Foundation - the not-for-profit trust set up by multinational IT giant Infosys in 2009 - on Thursday inaugurated its first physical space in Bengaluru. The opening ceremony saw Kris Gopalakrishnan, foundation president and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy among those in attendance. The inauguration also saw young scientists and researchers participate in panel discussions. Each award carries a prize of $US 100,000 or its equivalent in Indian rupees.
-
Calcutta HC asks cops to trace ‘Ghana’, a pig stolen from a district court area
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Nadia district police to take action on a complaint filed by some lawyers from the Kalyani court regarding the theft of a pig on March 25, the petitioners said. Four men stole him around 5:40 am on March 25, one of the petitioners, lawyer Shibaji Das, told media persons. The court also asked why sections under the said Act were not applied.
