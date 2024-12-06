Drumstick prices soar above 400/kg in Pune markets due to unseasonal rains

Unseasonal rains in parts of western and northern Maharashtra over the past few days have caused significant damage to vegetable crops, reducing their supply in wholesale markets. As a result, retail vegetable prices in Pune have surged, with drumstick prices reaching an unprecedented ₹400 per kg, a level not seen before. This price hike has led to drumsticks disappearing from popular dishes like sambhar, rasam, and curries in restaurants across Pune and other parts of the state. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Drumsticks, a staple ingredient in sambhar served at South Indian restaurants and snack centres, have now been omitted from menus due to their skyrocketing cost.

“Last week, drumsticks were selling for ₹60-80 per kg in Pune’s local vegetable markets, including Gultekdi. However, the sudden rains damaged crops across the state, causing a steep price hike,” said a trader.

For consumers, the soaring prices have disrupted their culinary preferences. “Yesterday, I went to Mandai market to buy vegetables and was shocked to see drumsticks priced at ₹450 per kg. We decided not to buy them,” said Manasi Thorat, a resident of Sadashiv Peth.

Restaurant owners are also feeling the pinch. Santosh Jambhale, owner of Shankar Snack Centre, said, “We stopped adding drumsticks to our sambhar last week as they are too expensive. Regular customers have noticed the absence, but we simply can’t afford them.”

Farmers, too, are bearing heavy losses. “Heavy rains in the last few days completely destroyed my drumstick crop spread across half an acre. The loss has been huge,” said Sachin Kiravale, a farmer from Purandar taluka in Pune district.

Traders in Pune’s Market Yard echoed these sentiments. “The unseasonal rains have severely impacted drumstick supply, leading to a sharp increase in prices,” said Kiran Pawale, a trader.

Experts attribute the crisis to erratic climatic conditions. Senior meteorologist Anupam Kashyapi said, “While December’s unseasonal rains are not very heavy, the cloudy weather and temperature drops have marginally affected crops, contributing to this situation.”

The surge in prices has left both consumers and farmers grappling with the effects of unpredictable weather, highlighting the fragility of agricultural supply chains.