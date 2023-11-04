close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Drunk man crashes car into bike, three injured

Drunk man crashes car into bike, three injured

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 05, 2023 05:24 AM IST

The incident happened on Friday night at around 10:30 pm and the injured youths have been identified as Ajay Waghmare, Sujal Gaikwad, and Aryan Chavan

Three bike-borne men were injured after a drunken car driver allegedly hit their motorcycle from the wrong side in front of Mayur Vatika Housing Society in Dapodi, officials said.

According to police, all three victims fell from the motorcycle in this accident and sustained injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to police, all three victims fell from the motorcycle in this accident and sustained injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident happened on Friday night at around 10:30 pm and the injured youths have been identified as Ajay Waghmare, Sujal Gaikwad, and Aryan Chavan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Officials from the Bhosari police station said that injured men were on their way home and were riding on a motorcycle. At around 10:30 pm, when they were in front of the Mayur Vatika residential complex, a speeding car came from the wrong direction, hit their motorcycle and fled from the spot.

According to police, all three victims fell from the motorcycle in this accident and sustained injuries.

Shivaji Gavare, a senior police inspector from Bhosari police station said, “The three injured youth were riding on a single bike while the car driver was under the influence of alcohol. Our team has been working to identify the car driver and a case regarding the same will be registered soon.’’

According to Gavare, the injured were shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri. After primary medication, on Saturday morning they were discharged from the hospital. Police called three injured men to record their statement and the process to register an FIR is going on.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out