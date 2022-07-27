Drunk youth jumps from second floor of Pune hotel, dies
A 21-year-old youth died after he fell from the second floor of the Bar Heist hotel in Wakad on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 2 am when the youth was trying to save himself, said officials.
The deceased has been identified as Abhay Manoj Gondane (21) resident of Yerawada.
According to Wakad police, Gondane and his friend were in the hotel for a party. At 1.30 am the duo had heated arguments with other customers and the hotel staff had to intervene. The duo was asked to leave as the staff had to close the hotel. This resulted in an argument with staff.
The hotel security had to intervene and beat the duo as they abused the hotel staff and refused to leave. In order to save himself, a drunk Gondane jumped from the second floor of the hotel building. He was injured and taken to the hospital.Considering his health condition, on Tuesday morning he was shifted to Sassoon hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.
His friend has registered a case against the owner and other staff of the hotel at Wakad police station.
Satyavan Mane senior police inspector at Wakad police station said, “We have registered a case against owner and other staff of the hotel as CCTV footage clearly shows that they were assaulted by hotel staff.”
A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections 304 (ii), 326, 324, 323, 143, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics