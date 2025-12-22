DTE mandates mental health support system in professional education institutes

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on Saturday issued comprehensive guidelines to private educational institutions to strengthen student mental health support systems. Vinod Mohitkar, director, technical education, has directed all institutions offering professional courses to prioritise the mental well-being of students and put in place robust mechanisms to prevent psychological distress. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Academic pressure, competitive environments and transitional phases in education require urgent and structured mental health interventions,” he said.

According to the directives, all educational institutions must implement the provisions outlined in national suicide prevention policies and ensure that related information is prominently displayed on their institutional websites and notice boards. Institutions with 100 or more registered students are required to appoint at least one qualified counsellor, psychologist or social worker with practical experience in child and adolescent mental health. Institutions with fewer students must establish formal links with external mental health professionals to ensure access to counselling services as and when needed.

Institutions have also been instructed to prominently display contact details of mental health services, nearby hospitals, and suicide prevention helpline numbers in hostels, classrooms, common areas and on official websites, using large and clearly visible lettering.

In addition, all teaching and non-teaching staff must undergo training at least twice a year in psychological first aid, mental health awareness and suicide prevention, conducted by qualified experts.

“The staff members must be adequately trained to interact with students from all social, economic and cultural backgrounds in a sensitive, inclusive and non-discriminatory manner, including those from marginalised and reserved categories,” he said.

The directives further call for the establishment of strong, confidential and accessible grievance redressal systems to address and prevent incidents related to harassment, ragging, bullying, sexual misconduct or discrimination on the basis of caste, class, gender, sexual orientation, disability, religion or ethnicity.

“Institutions have been instructed to ensure immediate compliance and submit detailed reports on the measures taken to their respective regional offices of the directorate,” said Mohitkar.