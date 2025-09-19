Dubai-Pune SpiceJet flight cancelled after long delay, passengers stranded

Pune: More than a hundred passengers booked on SpiceJet flight SG-52, from Dubai to Pune, had a stressful experience early on Wednesday morning when the flight was cancelled after hours of delay. FILE PHOTO: A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo (REUTERS)

The flight was scheduled to leave Dubai at 12:05am and land in Pune at 4:40am. Instead, it was rescheduled to 12:55am and then to 1:30am when boarding started but was abruptly stopped without any explanation. Finally, around 4:15am, the airline announced that the flight had been cancelled.

Some passengers posted on social media alleging that the real reason was an oil leak and maintenance issue, and questioned why the airline staff did not give them proper updates.

Few other passengers said their problems did not end with the cancellation. They had to go back through immigration to officially exit the airport, and getting their checked-in luggage took almost two hours. Many managed to collect their bags by 6am only.

Toufiq Desai, one of the passengers, shared his frustration: “Nightmare with SpiceJet as DXB-Pune flight SG52 booked for 00:05 was delayed till 1:35 and then cancelled at 3am! On top of that, there was no staff to unload.”

In its official statement, SpiceJet said, “Dubai-Pune SpiceJet flight SG 52, on 17 September 2025, scheduled to operate from Dubai to Pune was cancelled due to a technical issue. While the majority of the passengers were accommodated on an alternate flight, few opted for a full refund.”