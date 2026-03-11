Dudi calls for quick redressal of consumer grievances

PUNE: Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi Tuesday directed departments to take consumer complaints seriously and ensure that they are resolved on priority so that there is no violation of consumer rights. The instructions were issued during a meeting of the District Consumer Protection Council held at the collector’s office in Pune. During the meeting, the collector also instructed officials to organise awareness programmes at the taluka level across the district on March 15 to mark World Consumer Rights Day, with the aim of educating citizens about their rights and responsibilities as consumers, and strengthening awareness about consumer protection mechanisms. Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi on Tuesday directed departments to take consumer complaints seriously and ensure that they are resolved on priority so that there is no violation of consumer rights. (HT FILE)

The meeting was attended by government and non-government members of the council; district supply officer and council secretary Mahesh Sudhalkar; and officials from the transport department, police, MSEDCL and other concerned departments. Speaking during the meeting, Dudi emphasised the importance of prompt grievance redressal and accountability in public services.

“Consumer complaints must be addressed with seriousness and resolved on priority. All departments should ensure that there is no violation of consumer rights while providing services. The suggestions and issues raised by the council members regarding consumer services will be considered positively and appropriate action will be taken.” said Dudi.

He further directed that all suggestions made by the members be included in the official minutes of the meeting and shared with all concerned departments as well as council members. “Based on these minutes, the respective departments must initiate immediate action and submit a compliance report before the next meeting. Officials who fail to implement the directions or do not submit compliance reports will face disciplinary action,” he warned.

During the meeting, members of the council also put forward various suggestions and concerns related to consumer services, grievance redressal and improvement of service delivery across the district.