Duo on bike killed after being hit by PMPML bus 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 30, 2024 06:40 AM IST

Two killed as PMPML bus hits two-wheeler in Chinchwad; bus driver arrested. Case filed by deceased's brother. Driver charged under BNS sections and Motor Vehicle Act.

Mahesh Bhausaheb Narwade (25) and Sagar Arun Kadam (19), were killed after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a speeding PMPML bus on the bridge between Chapekar Chowk to Mahavir Chowk in Chinchwad at around 9.45 on Saturday night. 

The bus driver, identified as Sambhaji Shankar Rashinkar (33), a resident of Bhima Koregaon has been arrested by the police and charged under BNS sections 106 (1) and 281 and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the driver lost control over the wheels leading to the accident. PSI Rahul Varkate, investigative officer in the case said that Sudhakar Narwade, the brother of the deceased lodged the FIR against the accused.  

