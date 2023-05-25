Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune auto driver held for using fake number plate

Police have arrested Shrikant Mohan Velekar, a 36-year-old resident of Shivajinagar, for allegedly using a counterfeit number plate on his rickshaw

An incident came to light in the city where two autorickshaws were found to have the same registration number.

Rajendra Chandrakant Borate, a rickshaw driver from the Pimple Khurd area, registered a complaint at the Khadki police station.

Borate was surprised to receive a message on his mobile phone informing him of a traffic violation and a fine of 1,000. Upon checking the information on the traffic e-challan application, Borate found another auto rickshaw with the same number plate operating near Poultry Chowk, close to the Khadki police station.

According to him, the driver of that rickshaw was allegedly driving without a proper uniform and driver’s licence, resulting in a traffic violation and imposition of a fine.

The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered against him under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

