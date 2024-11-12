Menu Explore
Dy CMs likely to skip Kartiki Ekadashi puja at Pandharpur  

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Maharashtra's deputy chief ministers will likely skip the annual Lord Vithala puja due to the election code of conduct, with a government official stepping in.

Citing the ongoing model code of conduct ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, either of the deputy chief ministers of Maharashtra are unlikely to attend the annual government puja of Lord Vithala in Pandharpur on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi. 

As elections approach and the Model Code of Conduct takes effect, public figures are likely to refrain from participating in government events that may be seen as an attempt to influence voters.  (HT PHOTO)
Kartiki Wari will be commemorated on Tuesday at the Lord Vithala temple, and every year, the state government performs puja in Pandharpur, as Kartiki Wari is one of the most significant religious events in Maharashtra. 

Traditionally, the state’s deputy chief minister performs the puja. However, as elections approach and the Model Code of Conduct takes effect, public figures are likely to refrain from participating in government events that may be seen as an attempt to influence voters. 

In the absence of the deputy Chief ministers, it is reported that either the chief secretary or Solapur district collector is likely to perform the puja of lord Vithala. 

