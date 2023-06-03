Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

E42 partners Care by Tech for UK, European region Fintech firm DigiAlly announced a partnership with loan disbursal platform RupeeBoss to facilitate financial empowerment for MSMEs. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

E42, an AI and NLP-powered no-code Cognitive Process Automation (CPA) platform, has joined hands with Care by Tech, an IT consulting services provider based in the UK with expertise in B2B sales, marketing, product implementation, and advisory services for European markets. The partnership aims to enhance services provided by both partners to provide best-in-class, AI-powered solutions to enterprises across the region. “This partnership represents a significant milestone for E42 and underscores our commitment to driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide,” said Animesh Samuel, CEO and co-Founder, E42. Rahul Jain, CEO, Care by Tech, said, “With this strategic partnership, Care by Tech further solidifies its position as automation services provider of choice to enterprises in a rapidly evolving market.”

DigiAlly partners with RupeeBoss to MSME empowerment

Fintech firm DigiAlly announced a partnership with loan disbursal platform RupeeBoss to facilitate financial empowerment for MSMEs. Shrikant Patil, CEO, DigiAlly said, “With comprehensive assessment, maintaining strong books, and facilitating an MSME with efficient lending opportunities, DigiAlly offers a reliability score that enables MSMEs to establish trust and credibility. DigiAlly will now enhance its reach to over three lakh Indian MSMEs. Our interactions with over 300+ IPO-ready MSMEs at the MSME Bharat Manch demonstrated the impending growth India is driving with various population-scale technology solutions, empowering the country’s financial ecosystem.” “We have offered loans over ₹6,000 crore to the Indian MSMEs,” said PN Shetty, CEO, RupeeBoss.

Sany India opens facility in Pune

Construction equipment manufacturer Sany India announced the inauguration of its new 4S office in association with Om Hydraulics Equipments in Pune. The head office will cover several districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Solapur. Deepak Garg, managing director, SANY India, and South Asia, stated, “In this sector, it is important to be innovative, and the launch of the new 4S office in Pune is an important step in that regard.”

Rooter raises ₹131 crore in growth round

Gaming and esports content platform Rooter raised ₹131 crore in a growth round led by Lightbox. The round saw Trifecta Capital, Pivot Ventures, Baldota Family Office, Global Play Media, Denlow Private Trust, Venture Catalysts, and Potential Ventures join Rooter’s captable. The round, which was a combination of debt and equity, also saw existing investors Duane Park Ventures, LeAD Sports & Health Tech Partners, ADvantage VC, Goal Ventures, Capital A and Astarc Ventures re-iterate confidence in the company. Founded by Piyush Kumar and Dipesh Aggarwal in 2016, Rooter will be utilising the funds to strengthen its technology capabilities, sharpen its product bouquet, and further enhance user experience on its platform.

KIM hosts PGDM graduates’ convocation ceremony

Kirloskar Institute of Management (KIM) hosted the convocation ceremony for graduating students of 2018-20, 2019-21, and 2020-22 at the Pune campus. Graduates, along with their family members, faculty, alumni and guests participated in the convocation. The event was presided over by Sameer Shukla, vice-president and India head at Nielsen IQ, Mumbai and Bhavna Kumar, director HR, Deutsche Bank. Atul Kirloskar, president, KIM governing council urged graduates to embrace opportunities and face challenges in a world filled with limitless possibilities.