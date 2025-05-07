Early class 12 results trigger rush for college admissions; cut-offs for degree courses may decrease

With the state board announcing the class 12 results early, the rush for admissions to undergraduate courses at universities and autonomous colleges in the city is about to begin. Due to a drop in overall results, it is expected that the eligibility marks for traditional degree courses may also decrease slightly. Class 12 is a significant academic milestone for students aspiring to pursue higher education. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Prof Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College, Shivaji Nagar, said, “This year, the overall class 12 result is slightly lower, which may lead to a 1 to 2% drop in eligibility cut-off scores. Also, since the results have been declared earlier than usual, the admission process for the first-year degree programmes is expected to begin earlier compared to previous years.”

At Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the admission process for various undergraduate programmes has already begun. The university will conduct its entrance examination for these programmes online on May 15. Detailed information regarding the entrance test and admission process is available on the university’s official website. “Our aim is to complete the admission process by the end of June,” said professor Parag Kalkar, pro-vice chancellor, SPPU.

Class 12 is a significant academic milestone for students aspiring to pursue higher education. Upon passing their class 12 examinations, students typically explore both traditional degree courses as well as professional programmes in fields such as engineering, medicine, pharmacy, and management. However, admissions to most professional courses require students to take separate entrance examinations. In Maharashtra, these entrance exams are conducted by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. Additionally, universities like SPPU and various private universities conduct their own entrance tests for admission to different undergraduate programmes. The admission process for these courses begins only after the respective entrance exam results are declared.

The Preeminent Education and Research Association (PERA), which represents 29 private universities in Maharashtra, will conduct its common entrance exam, PERA CET, between May 22 and May 24. The results of this exam will be announced on May 31. “These private universities offer a wide range of modern programmes that foster creativity, research, and entrepreneurship among students, especially in engineering and management disciplines,” said Mangesh Karad, president of PERA and executive director of MIT ADT University.

Following the announcement of class 12 results by the Maharashtra State Board, the admission process for the first year of traditional undergraduate programmes in the Arts, Commerce and Science streams will also begin in the coming days.