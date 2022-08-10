Early intervention centre opens at Command Hospital
Anita Nain, regional president, AWWA (Army Wives Welfare Association) in the presence of Maj Gen MS Tevatia, Commandant, Command Hospital, inaugurated an early intervention centre (EIC) at the hospital under the Southern Command on Monday.
“Nearly 10% of the 27 million children born in India every year suffer from some disability, defect or developmental delay that may lead to serious handicaps in later life. Early detection of these problems and early intervention may help minimise disability and help the affected child achieve maximum potential. In keeping with this idea, the Centre has launched Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and set up early intervention centres in each district,” stated a release from the defence department.
The Armed Forces have established their first EIC at the Command Hospital. The centre brings together clinical psychologist, occupational therapist, physiotherapist, speech therapist, special educator, nutritionist and paediatricians to work on various aspects of a child’s disability and ensure the best possible outcome.
Col Karthik Ram Mohan, head, department of paediatrics, said that each child born at this hospital and those visiting the paediatric and paediatric neurology OPD will be screened for any defects or disabilities. Those found to have any disability or developmental delay will be enrolled at the EIC, stated the release.
-
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics