Pune Metro to start operations at 6 am from August 17

The early morning metro service on two routes will begin on August 17, said officials. The service will now start at 6 am instead of 7 am and will be available on Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) – Civil court stretches. The early morning metro service on will now start at 6 am instead of 7 am and will be available on Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic and PCMC- Civil court stretches (HT FILE PHOTO)

Hemant Sonwane, public relations officer of Maha-Metro, said, “ We will start early morning trips on both stretches from August 17.”

As per the new schedule for the two stretches- the frequency of Pune Metro trains will be 6 am to 8 am - every 15 minutes, 8 am to 11 am - every 10 minutes, 11 am to 4 pm - every 15 minutes, 4 pm to 8 pm - every 10 minutes and 8 pm to 10 pm - every 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the smooth operations of the Pune Metro were temporarily disrupted on Monday evening due to an unforeseen power interruption caused by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The service along the crucial Vanaz to Ruby Hall route was brought to a standstill for approximately 20 minutes.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm, said officials.

Sonawane, executive public relations officer, confirmed that service on the affected route was reinstated following the resolution of the power outage.