E-bus service at Sinhagad fort to resume soon

With the onset of monsoon, Punekars will throng the Sinhagad Fort, to bask in its beauty. However, from the past one month, there were several issues regarding the transport tourists atop the fort as the electric buses started by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), were shut, within 15 days of its launch.

Now, the transport body has begun preparations to resume the service, for which repair work at the ghat section is underway and trial runs of buses are taking place.The mid-size 7 metre electric buses will soon be added to the fleet in two months.

The service was halted due to an accident in the ghat section, frequent break downs. The service was started on May 1

Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager said, “We received a good response when the e-bus service was functioning for 15 days. However, due to several issues we had to suspend the service temporarily. We are now conducting repair works and barricading the ghat section, adding more buses, and constructing more charging stations, to provide the desired service. We will also conduct trial runs. The service will resume in the next couple of months”