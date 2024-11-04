Economist Ajit Ranade resigns as VC of controversy-ridden Gokhale Institute

Pune: Ajit Ranade has resigned as Vice Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), citing "personal" reasons. In his resignation letter, Ranade emphasised that his departure "does not in any way indicate my acceptance of any defect or ineligibility in my appointment as Vice Chancellor in October 2021." On October 21, GIPE Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal had reinstated Ranade as vice-chancellor after his earlier termination. (HT FILE)

The resignation follows a period of controversy at the institution. On October 21, GIPE Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal had reinstated Ranade as vice-chancellor after his earlier termination.

"I have decided for personal reasons to resign from my post as Vice Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, with immediate effect," Ranade wrote in his October 29 letter to Sanyal.

Sanyal confirmed he has accepted the resignation.

"This is to inform all of you that Ajit Ranade resigned last week from his post of Vice Chancellor, GIPE. The letter of resignation is attached. I have subsequently accepted his resignation and also informed UGC. I will shortly send another email about interim arrangements," Sanyal announced on Monday.

In September, Ranade was terminated by then-chancellor Bibek Debroy, a decision Ranade contested in court. His removal on September 14 followed a fact-finding committee (FFC) report investigating complaints of irregularities regarding his appointment. The FFC report concluded that Ranade's candidature as VC of GIPE, a deemed-to-be university in Pune, did not meet University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, including a requirement of 10 years' experience as professor.

Sanyal, who became chancellor on October 7, later withdrew Debroy's termination order, citing procedural fairness and the institute's reputation as reasons for rescinding the dismissal. His order emphasised the importance of upholding due process whilst respecting ongoing legal proceedings.