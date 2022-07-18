Edu dept keeps lakhs of students waiting for Class 11 admissions in Pune
One month since declaration of results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and lakhs of students are still waiting for the centralised online admission process for Class 11 to begin. The state education department has said that the reason for the delay is that CBSE board results are not yet out and CBSE students constitute around 6% of the total admissions to Class 11. While the education department has declared the schedule for ‘part 2 form filling’ which will start on July 22.
Mahesh Palkar, director, state secondary education, said, “From July 22 onwards, part 2 form filling for registered students will start online and in this, students need to give their college preferences as per their marks. We are waiting for CBSE Class 10 results to be declared and once they are out within the next five days, the first merit list will be declared from our side. The main reason for stopping the process is for CBSE students as a large number of students from other boards, especially CBSE, opt for our admission process. There are around 6% CBSE students in terms of the total number of admissions.”
“In the part 2 form, students have to give a minimum of one and maximum of 10 preferences in terms of colleges and finally lock their application. We will declare the round-wise schedules of the admission process once the CBSE results are declared and enough time will be given to students from other boards as well to fill up both part forms,” said Palkar. Currently, students who have passed the Class 10 exams are filling up the part 1 form for the admission process and from July 22 onwards, the part 2 form filling will start.
Kaushik Mujumle, a state board student, said, “Since the past one month, we are eagerly waiting to get our admissions done and go to college campuses as the last two years have been horrible for us. We cannot be kept waiting for the sake of other board students. That is unfair to lakhs of students in the state.”
While the principal of a junior college in Pune on condition of anonymity said, “It is wrong to keep lakhs of students waiting for over a month just because other board results have not yet been declared. This is delaying our entire academic year. We need to cover the syllabus in the given time frame. Already, we have faced several issues while covering the syllabus for Class 11 students over the past two years as the admission process dragged on till December last year.”
Till now, around 3.5 lakh students have registered themselves in the Pune division by filling up the part 1 form of the online centralised admission process while in the state, more than 13 lakh students have registered. In this, a majority of the students are from the state board followed by the CBSE and ICSE boards. On July 17, ICSE results were declared and CBSE Class 10 results are expected to be declared this week. The education department has decided to start the actual process and declare the first merit list only after the CBSE results are out, which will lead to delay in starting this academic year.
-
Ludhiana | Grocer held with 6.22 quintal of ‘sub-standard salt’
A grocer, who runs his shop in Nanak Nagar near the old vegetable market, was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling sub-standard salt by labelling it as an iodized salt of a reputed Indian multinational company. The police recovered 6.22 quintal of salt from him. The samples of the salt have been sent to a lab for tests.
-
Ludhiana | Two GADVASU interns taken to hospital
Two students interning with GADVASU who were on hunger strike for the past few days were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening. By evening, One of the interns, Shivam, who was on hunger strike for the past five days, along with another intern Satnam, who was on hunger strike for the past three days, was referred to DMC Hospital.
-
Babri demolition: HC to hear appeal against acquittal of 32 accused on August 1
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday directed its office to convert revision petition in the Babri Masjid demolition case to criminal appeal and fixed August 1 for hearing the case challenging acquittal by the special CBI court of all 32 accused in the case on September 30, 2020. Two people, including Ayodhya resident Akhlaq Ahmed, had filed the petition on January 8, 2021, challenging the special CBI court's order.
-
ECI announces schedule for two vacant legislative council seats
The Election Commission of India on Monday issued the schedule for the bye-election for the two vacant legislative council seats. The two seats were vacated due to the demise of senior SP leader Ahmed Hasan on February 20, and the resignation of BJP leader Thakur Jaiveer Singh on March 24, after he was elected to the legislative assembly from the Barauli assembly seat located in the Aligarh district.
-
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi matter: Hearing to continue in Varanasi dist court
A lawyer for petitioner number 1 Rakhi Singh in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case on Monday argued that the then Uttar Pradesh government had stopped daily worshipping at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex in 1993. Advocates Shivam Gaur, Anupam Dwivedi and senior advocate Maan Bahadur Singh presented their arguments against Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics