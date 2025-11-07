Eknath Shinde visits Pimparkhed, promises to make area leopard-free

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, November 6, visited Pimparkhed village in Shirur tehsil to meet the family of 10-year-old Rohan Bombe, killed in a leopard attack on November 2. Shinde condoled the bereaved family and interacted with villagers to hear their grievances. During the interaction, villagers gave voice to an array of pressing issues — from erratic daytime power supply for agriculture to poor road connectivity to the lack of protective fencing around farmlands. (HT PHOTO)

“Because of frequent leopard attacks, we are scared to even let our children step out to play. They walk nearly three to four kilometres to school every day, and we live in constant fear for their lives. The government must act to protect our children,” said one of the women.

Responding to the women’s fervent appeal, Shinde gave his assurance that the state government will take firm action to prevent such incidents in future. “We will ensure that this area becomes free from leopard attacks. I will personally discuss the matter with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the central authorities. The forest department has been directed to implement strict preventive measures so that no more lives are lost,” he said.