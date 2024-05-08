Elderly man upset for not seeing lotus on EVM 

While the fight in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is between NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar versus Supriya Sule who represents NCP (SP), the absence of a candidate from the BJP in the fray irked an elderly person on Sinhgad Road on Tuesday when Baramati went to poll. This incident was captured on camera by another person and the video was uploaded online. (VIDEO GRAB)

The man who came to cast his vote at the Kaka Chavhan School voting booth in Dhayari was seemingly miffed, as he couldn’t see the lotus symbol of the BJP party on the EVM machine. The man expressed his disappointment and said, “There is no lotus flower symbol on the EVM machine. It is missing and if there is no candidate with the lotus symbol, what are we supposed to do? We want to vote but where is the symbol and how can we vote?”

This incident was captured on camera by another person and the video was uploaded online. Within a short period, the video went viral, and many people reacted to this video on social media.

First-time voters feel enthused about exercising their right

Aryan Kumar Sarole, a resident of Dhankawadi said it was his first time voting for an election.

“I cast my vote at a polling booth near my house. I wanted to experience the election procedure. I feel some parts of the procedures are a little complicated and could be changed. The thought I had while voting was about which candidate would be able to sort out the issues that my area is currently facing.”

Another voter Kiran Dixit, a resident of Dhyari, said he exercised his right in the morning at a centre in Dhayari.

“It was a mix of feelings of pride and excitement. When my family and I reached the voting centre in the morning, there were already a few people waiting in a queue to cast their vote,” said Dixit.

There were a few who used navigation apps to reach the polling station.

Ramakrishna Utpat, Resident, Jambhulwadi said, compared to previous elections he found that this year, it was well structured. “I was able to download my voter slip from the website easily also the address mentioned on the slip was in line with Google Maps, and I was able to reach the location within a short period. The voting system was also smooth.”

Ravi Sable, a resident of Wadki village near Hadpsar said, that from the day of the election announcement, he was so excited to cast a vote.

“I called all my colleagues, friends, and relatives and reminded them to go vote. Some of them will be casting votes on May 13 and I hope more people will go out to vote. I believe that as a citizen this is our fundamental duty and irrespective of any political party and the candidate, we must fulfill our duty.”