Election Commission seeks action report on Sajjad Nomani’s alleged remarks 

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra on Saturday directed the Parbhani district collector and deputy district election officer to submit an action report within 24 hours regarding the alleged controversial remarks made by Maulana Khalil-Ur Rahman Sajjad Nomani.

The letter, dated November 16, instructed the officers to act in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) procedures.

“Based on the complaint received, necessary actions must be taken as per the rules, and a report must be submitted within 24 hours,” the letter stated.

Parbhani district collector Raghunath Gawade confirmed receiving the letter and said, “Following the Election Commission’s instructions, we have referred the case to the district’s Model Code of Conduct cell. The cyber cell has also been involved in investigating the matter, and their findings will be reported to the commission.”

Somaiya alleged that Nomani delivered hate speeches and promoted 'vote jihad' among Muslim communities. According to Somaiya, Nomani incited communal sentiments by calling for a social boycott of Muslims who support the BJP. He also alleged that Nomani encouraged such individuals to adopt non-Muslim names and made inflammatory appeals during public speeches.

The controversy centres around a video circulating on social media, in which Nomani is purportedly seen making divisive remarks at a public event. BJP leaders have strongly condemned the comments, with Somaiya calling them inflammatory and urging the ECI to take strict measures to ensure fair and peaceful elections in the state.

Earlier, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised Nomani during a public address in Nagpur on Saturday. Fadnavis accused him of calling for a boycott of BJP supporters among Muslims and promoting ‘vote jihad.’

Fadnavis also attacked the Congress and its allies, claiming they were employing divisive tactics to gain votes ahead of the elections. “This kind of polarisation has never been seen before,” Fadnavis said. He further accused the opposition of trying to divide society out of fear of electoral defeat, adding that such actions undermine the democratic process.

The case has sparked intense political debates in the state as election campaigns heat up, with both sides trading barbs over communal polarisation and election ethics.