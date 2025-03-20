Electoral rolls to be updated for accuracy: District collector

Efforts will be made in the coming months to rectify errors in the voter list across all constituencies in the district by removing duplicate entries, names of deceased voters, and those who have permanently migrated, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said on Wednesday. Dudi was speaking at a meeting held at the district collector’s office with representatives of recognised national and state-level political parties. (HT)

He was speaking at a meeting held at the district collector’s office with representatives of recognised national and state-level political parties. Deputy district election officer Meenal Kalaskar and political party representatives attended the meet.

Dudi said that names of voters appearing in multiple locations will be removed, ensuring each voter is listed only once. Booth-level officers (BLOs) will verify it at the polling station level. Additionally, names of deceased voters will be removed based on records obtained from gram panchayats, municipal councils, and municipal corporations. A survey will also be conducted through BLOs to identify and delete names of permanently migrated voters.

BLOs will receive training to carry out these tasks effectively, he said.

Representatives of political parties shared their suggestions on voter list. The election department also gave a presentation outlining the proposed measures.