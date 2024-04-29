Embroiled in controversies, Sassoon hospital losing its sheen

The Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), which is affiliated with BJ Medical College (BJMC), has served as a beacon of hope for patients in need around the Pune district. However, due to administrative upheaval and internal politics, the hospital’s reputation is on a downward spiral. Officials from the SGH and BJMC administrations, and the Medical Education Department, are taking advantage of such incidents to settle internal scores. (HT PHOTO)

The SGH, which was formerly regarded as Pune’s AIIMS, has seen a turbulent phase in the last year. Several unsettling instances — such as the escape of drug kingpin Lalit Patil on October 2, 2023, the December 31 alcohol party, a ragging incident involving female students, and even a rat bite incident involving patients admitted to the ICU, have tarnished the facility’s reputation.

Officials from the SGH and BJMC administrations, and the Medical Education Department, are taking advantage of such incidents to settle internal scores. Unfortunately, this has resulted in the healthcare and service provided to patients taking a backseat.

In the last two years, the medical superintendent of SGH has been changed eight times. The constant change of officials has done little to rectify the issues at the hospital.

Dr Yallapa Jadhav was recently appointed as the medical superintendent of SGH on April 20, following the rat bite incident.

To add to the patients’ woes, the BJMC and SGH have a 644-person personnel shortage, with only 78 of the 172 sanctioned Class I and Class II positions filled. In addition, 104 nursing positions and 381 class IV staff positions are vacant.

A patient who requested anonymity stated, “When we went to the SGH for a brain MRI, the hospital informed us that there is a long waiting list. They said they would schedule an appointment for us to complete the MRI next week. We proceeded to a private diagnostic clinic in Mangalwar Peth with no other options,” the patient explained.

On condition of anonymity, a senior officer from DMER stated that the institute requires the appointment of a good administrator who will operate the facility effectively.

“Unless the administrator has control over the workforce, they will not operate efficiently. We’re working on it, and the issue will be discussed with the institute and rectified. However, some of the issues will take time to resolve,” explained the source.

Dinesh Waghmare, principal secretary of the Medical Education Department, promised to resolve the matter and take the steps needed.

When contacted, Dr Vinayak Kale, dean of BJMC declined to comment on the issue.

Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH, said, “I have been taking rounds at the hospital daily and even surprise rounds. There is an improvement in the hospital’s hygiene level, but there is scope for improvement. There is a shortage of class IV staff, and I will follow up on the issue. For improvement of diagnostics facilities will check if the proposal has been sent to the DMER and take its follow-up.”