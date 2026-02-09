Pune - The MSRDC and Highway Safety Patrol are exploring land along the Borghat stretch of the Pune–Mumbai Expressway for a dedicated emergency help centre, officials said Thursday. The move aims to boost response times and manage accidents involving heavy vehicles and hazardous cargo on the notoriously risky ghat section. Emergency help centre planned for Borghat stretch of Pune-Mumbai Expressway

The move follows a major disruption earlier this week when a tanker carrying highly inflammable propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in Khandala, bringing traffic to a standstill for nearly 32 hours. The Pune–Mumbai carriageway reopened around 2 am Thursday after authorities transferred the gas and removed the damaged tanker.

Traffic initially remained slow due to a truck breakdown near Malavli and stranded vehicles near Kamshet, but police deployment and active regulation stabilised conditions by morning.

Officials said the incident highlighted gaps in emergency infrastructure, particularly in the Borghat section, where difficult terrain delays response times. The proposed help centre is expected to house heavy cranes, fire-fighting equipment, gas-handling tools, ambulances, patrol vehicles, and a control room to coordinate operations between HSP, MSRDC, and disaster response agencies.

Superintendent of Police (Highway Traffic) Tanaji Chikhale said the centre would reduce response times and ensure quicker clearance of accidents, preventing prolonged traffic disruptions.

An MSRDC official said the corporation is identifying suitable land parcels for a permanent facility. “The objective is to ensure swift, safe handling of emergencies and minimise expressway closures,” the official added.

Authorities said further meetings will finalise the location and infrastructure, with the recent tanker incident serving as a reference point for improving emergency preparedness on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway.