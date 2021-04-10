Employees from small scale industries suffer due to RT-PCR test mandate

PUNE Many employees from the small scale industries had a tough start to day one of weekend lockdown, as they were stopped by police officials for not providing RT-PCR test reports.

Most of the employees who have done the RT PCR test claim they are yet to get the reports.

“There are 8,000 companies in small scale industries where around 5,00,000 employees are working. How it is possible to conduct tests for all employees in just a couple of days. The government should think about what problems these employees are facing. They are even waiting in long queues, but are unable to get the tests done or get reports on time due to long queues at hospitals,” said Abhay Bhor, president of Forum of Small Scale Industries Association.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations have made the Covid test compulsory for those who want to attend the workplace. For those who have not taken the vaccine jab, an RT-PCR test once in 15 days is mandatory.

“We are not against conducting RT-PCR tests, but the government should increase the deadline and allow employees to continue with their work. Not all employees can afford RT-PCR tests in private hospitals and government hospitals are struggling with the workload,” said Bhor.

Companies are also open to having RT PCR test camps within their premises if the administration can provide manpower. “It will make things easy if civic bodies provide us manpower to conduct the testing camps within the campus. If police continue to stop employees then we will have to shut our industries until all employees complete the RT PCR test,” added Bhor.

Sudhir Mehta, president of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), tweeted, “Today in Chinchwad Hospitals..govt and pvt both are very crowded today due to irrational mandate of state govt for tests for all private sector employees . Most of hospitals have shortage of rapid test kit as of now. We are increasing the spread.” (sic)

Sunil Phadke an employee from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Bhosari, said, “I somehow convinced the traffic police and came to work as my RT PCR test is pending. Few employees from the other companies went back home and it will cost them a day’s salary. The government should think about extending the RT-PCR test deadline.”