Energy drinks land police aspirant in hospital

Pune: A police recruitment aspirant was recently hospitalised after allegedly consuming energy drinks to boost performance during a recent recruitment trial in Daund, highlighting the health risks linked to excessive and regular consumption of energy drinks, said the officials. Pune, India - March 13, 2018: An aspirant appearing for the police recruitment drive for the post of constable at Shivajinagar Police Headquaters in Pune, India, on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the candidate developed complications and began behaving erratically during the physical test, following which he was rushed to a hospital. The incident has raised concerns over the growing trend of using energy drinks and stimulants to enhance performance among youth.

Health experts warn that regular overuse of energy drinks can have serious long-term effects on the body. These drinks, which contain high levels of caffeine, sugar and other stimulants, can put excessive strain on vital organs such as the heart, liver, pancreas and nervous system.

As per medical studies excessive intake can increase heart rate, high blood pressure, irregular heart rhythms, pancreatitis and liver inflammation. Experts also caution that prolonged use can affect the nervous system, leading to anxiety, tremors and sleep disturbances, said the experts.

In another case, recently a 13-year-old football player reportedly developed severe health complications after consuming energy drinks daily on the advice of his coach to combat fatigue. The boy later suffered from palpitations, digestive issues and insulin resistance. He was brought to the hospital, highlighting the risks of long-term consumption at a young age, said, Dr Abhijit Lodha, physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

Dr Lodha said, occasional energy drinks are generally safe, but consuming them too often can cause long-term adverse effects. “This destroys your gut microbe leading to digestion complications. Some people drink energy drinks in place of water. In regular consumers it can develop insulin resistance, which is precursor to diabetes. The heavy mix of caffeine, added stimulants, and sugar forces organs to work far beyond normal levels, increasing the risk of long-term health issues,” he said.

Dr Abhijeet Palshikar, Director - Cardiology, Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, said, I see patients who consume too many energy drinks and affect their heart health. These drinks have lots of caffeine and other stimulants. They can increase your heart rate and blood pressure and, in some cases, can cause dangerous arrhythmias.’

“If you drink too many energy drinks on a regular basis, it can put an added burden on your cardiovascular system, particularly for young people who might otherwise be healthy. What you might not realize is that the effects of energy drinks are usually not seen until symptoms like palpitations, chest discomfort or dizziness appear. Energy drinks should not be used as a replacement for rest or hydration. Limiting the number, you drink and for people who have underlying heart problems or are at risk of developing them, being especially careful,” added Palshikar.

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad of Lopmudra Hospitals said, the recommended daily caffeine intake for adults should be limited to 200–400 mg, with significantly lower limits advised for teenagers. “As energy drinks become increasingly common in daily routines, awareness is crucial. Consumers must read labels carefully, understand the ingredients, and avoid making these drinks a regular habit,” he said.