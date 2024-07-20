Engg firm linked to Puja’s mother sealed

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sealed Pune-based ThermoVerita — a company linked to Manorama Khedkar, who is the mother of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar — due to an alleged tax default of ₹2.77 lakh. PCMC has sealed company linked to Manorama Khedkar, mother of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, due to an alleged tax default of ₹ 2.77 lakh. (HT)

This development comes amid a controversy surrounding Puja, who allegedly utilised the company’s address to obtain a disability certificate from YCM Hospital Pimpri-Chinchwad.

PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh said: “The property tax for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 for Thermoverita India Pvt. Ltd has been pending for the last two years. Additionally, the current year’s outstanding dues are also unpaid.”

“As their dues remained unpaid in 2023, we initially issued notices and subsequently disconnected their water supply as a graded response.”

He added that the total outstanding amount for the last two years is ₹1.96 lakh, and including the current year’s dues, the total comes to ₹2.77 lakh.On Thursday, the Pune police arrested Manorama for allegedly threatening a group of farmers with a gun over a land dispute.