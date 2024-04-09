Engg student, two friends murder his female classmate; demands 9L ransom from parents

A day after the police arrested three suspects for the alleged abduction and murder of a third year engineering student, investigators on Monday said financial crisis as the main reason for the three friends to commit the crime. The police shared sequence of crime that took place between March 30 and April 7 at a press conference in the city on Monday. Police successfully tracked the deceased phone, which Phulwale was carrying, in Wagholi area of Pune on Sunday (April 7) and arrested him. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

According to the police, one of the suspects Shivam Phulwale along with victim Bhagyashree Sude (22), both third year students of engineering at Wagholi’s Raisoni College, reached Phoenix Mall at around 9 pm on March 30 when he was joined by two others. The trio abducted her in a car.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Within half an hour, the suspects on their way to Ahmednagar strangled her to death inside the car.

As Bhagyashree’s parents could not contact her, they arrived in Pune the next day from Latur, their native place.

On April 2, the suspects demanded an extortion money of ₹9 lakh from her parents using her cellphone. They asked the parents to transfer the money into the girl’s bank account even as they had already buried her body at a secluded spot in Kamargaon on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road in Ahmednagar district.

Anandrao Khobre, senior inspector, Vimantal police station, said, “After killing the victim in the car by strangulation, the trio burned the body before burying it at a place in Kamargaon Village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road.”

According to Khobre, by using Bhagyashree’s mobile, the accused contacted her father and demanded ransom money.

As investigators tracked the location of her mobile in Mumbai, a team of Pune police rushed to Jogeshwari area in Mumbai but could not find the suspects.

Police successfully tracked the deceased phone, which Phulwale was carrying, in Wagholi area of Pune on Sunday (April 7) and arrested him.

“Financial crisis faced by the suspect led to the abduction and murder of the 22-year-old engineering girl,” said Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (east region) on Monday.

Phulwale’s accomplice have been identified as Suresh Indure, who has completed diploma in IT engineering from Mumbai and Sagar Jadhav, who dropped out of junior college after not clearing Class 12.

After contacting the girl’s parents to demand ransom, the suspects were mostly in Pune following their daily routine except Phulwale, the prime accused, who visited his native place in Latur and soon returned to the city.

“Accused claimed that as he required money to repay loan, he hatched a plan to abduct and demand money from the victim’s family. We are verifying his statement,” said Patil.

To nab the suspects, police had advised the parents to pay a partial amount to track them. Accordingly, Bhagyashree’s parents transferred ₹50,000 through internet banking.

After Phulwale’s arrest from Wagholi, he confessed to killing Bhagyashree with the help of others.