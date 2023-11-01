Engineer arrested for stabbing pvt class staffer

An engineering graduate from Latur was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a staffer of a private software training academy in the Deccan area of Pune city. After failing to clear 3-4 placement calls, the accused blamed the institute and misbehaved with female institute staffers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Rushikesh Ashok Nade (23), a resident of Ganga Lodge in the Deccan area, originally hailing from Latur district. The incident was reported on Tuesday at around 2 pm at a private software training institute in the Deccan area.

As per police information, the 23-year-old engineer had completed a course and was looking for company placements suggested by the institute.

After failing to clear 3-4 placement calls, the accused blamed the institute and misbehaved with female institute staffers. At that time, Sankalp Jande, working in the administration department of the institute, terminated the accused from the institute.

On Tuesday, the accused approached the institute and asked them to revoke his termination but when they refused, he allegedly attacked Jande with a sharp knife.

Mahesh Bhosale, police sub-inspector at Deccan Police Station said, “Angry with his termination from the institute, the accused visited the institute on Tuesday and stabbed the victim. The victim has sustained serious injuries to one of the veins of the liver and his condition is serious.’’

Bhosale further said that police seized eight knives and cutters from his possession. Two of them were in his hands during the time of the incident.

After the incident, locals called the 112 helpline, and immediately a team from Deccan police station rushed to the spot and arrested the accused with his weapons. A case has been registered at Deccan Police Station under IPC section 307 (Attempt to Murder) and further investigation is going on.

