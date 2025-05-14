English medium students record highest pass percentage in SSC exams

Students from the English medium have once again emerged at the top, recording the highest pass percentage of 98.44% across mediums in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results recently declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Close on the heels of English medium students are Urdu medium students with a pass percentage of 93.59%, followed by Marathi medium students with a pass percentage of 92.85%. The SSC exam was conducted in a total eight mediums. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The SSC exam was conducted in a total eight mediums. According to data released by the board, 351,959 English medium students from 4,319 schools registered for the SSC exam with all of them appearing for the exam and 345,962 clearing it, yielding the highest pass rate at 98.44%. Whereas 88,523 Urdu medium students from 1,304 schools registered for the SSC exam out of which 87,773 students appeared and 81,149 passed, yielding a 93.59% pass rate. As regards the Marathi medium, 1,076,431 students from 16,534 schools registered for the SSC exam out of which 1,066,900 students appeared and 990,616 passed, yielding a 92.85% pass rate. Meanwhile, Telugu medium students recorded a pass rate of 96.09%; Gujarati medium students a pass rate of 94.44%; Kannada medium students 91.52%; Hindi medium students 90.48%; and Sindhi medium students the lowest pass percentage of 82.61%.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the state board, said, “Students from all mediums have scored well but this year, English medium students have scored the highest passing percentage. Compared to the high number of Marathi medium students, the pass percentage is a bit less but we are glad that students from all eight mediums through which the exam was conducted have fared well this year.”

Meenal Deshpande, principal of a reputed school, said, “We are thrilled but not surprised by the strong showing of English medium students. The language of instruction plays a significant role in how well students grasp conceptual knowledge, especially in science and math. Our focus has been on holistic preparation, regular testing, concept-based learning, and emotional support for students. The 98% plus result is the outcome of collective efforts by students, teachers, and parents.”

Another principal of a Zilla Parishad school in Pune district who did not wish to be named said, “While English medium schools have better infrastructure and exposure, Marathi medium students have proven their merit despite challenges. A 92.85% pass rate is a matter of pride for us. However, there is a need for more digital resources, modern teaching aids, and teacher training in rural areas to bridge the performance gap. Our students are no less capable; they only need equal opportunities.”