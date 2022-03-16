Error 404: CoWIN website glitch puts brakes on vaccination for 12-15 yrs, only 60 get jabbed
PUNE Only 60 kids aged between 12-15 years could get vaccinated on the first day since the age group was made eligible for the vaccine. While most parents opted for wait and watch policy as it was the first day of vaccination, technical snag on the CoWin portal led many kids to return home without being jabbed.
On Wednesday morning, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had prepared 29 centres dedicated to vaccinating the 12-15 age group. However, due to the technical snag on the CoWin website the kids could not be registered. The situation remained the same until 2pm, and the website started functioning only post lunch hours. Only 60 children received the Corbevax vaccine.
Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation chief said, “Until 2:15pm the CoWin website was not updated to register children aged between 12-15 years and according to guidelines, no vaccine can be administered to a child unless they are registered on the website. For the children who came in the first half of the day, we had instructed our staff to take note of their contact details and later when the website was set up, we called them up to come for vaccination. Since it was the first day and parents are more cautious when it comes to their children, the response was not good on Wednesday. However, for Thursday we will operate 30 centres dedicated for the vaccination of 12-15 years and we have enough vaccines for now so there is no question of shortage.”
Children born before March 15, 2010 will be eligible for Covid immunisation under the 12-15 age group. The beneficiaries should carry their Aadhar card or other valid Identity card during the immunisation. Divyang children will be given the vaccine with on-the-spot booking, but they should carry their id cards.
